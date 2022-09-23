Mexico president reached agreement with companies to maintain prices of basic food items

MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he has reached an agreement with companies to maintain the prices of basic food items, as inflation continues to tick up.

It was a unanimous decision, he said during a regular news conference.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire, Editing by Isabel Woodford)

