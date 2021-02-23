Mexico president presses U.S. for details on arrest of El Chapo's wife

Adds quote, details of case

MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's president said on Tuesday the arrest of the wife of jailed Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in the United States is a U.S. matter, though he urged authorities north of the border to provide more information on the case.

Emma Coronel Aispuro was arrested at an airport just outside Washington and charged with helping Guzman continue to run his drug cartel during his incarceration.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular morning news conference that he hoped the U.S. government would share more information about the arrest.

"It's a matter that the United States will decide," he said, speculating that her arrest may be linked to the case of former Mexican Security Minister Genaro Garcia Luna, who was also criminally charged last year in a U.S. court.

Coronel Aispuro, a 31-year-old former beauty queen, was a regular attendee at her husband's high-profile New York trial two years ago where he was convicted of trafficking tons of drugs into the United States.

She was charged by the U.S. Department of Justice with conspiracy to import drugs including heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine into the United States, and is expected to appear in court in Washington later on Tuesday.

