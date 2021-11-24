US Markets

Mexico president pitches deputy finance minister as central bank chief

Dave Graham Reuters
MEXICO CITY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he would propose one of Mexico's deputy finance ministers, Victoria Rodriguez, to be the next governor of the central bank.

Rodriguez, who would be the first woman to head the bank, was chosen after Lopez Obrador decided to withdraw the nomination of his former finance minister Arturo Herrera.

