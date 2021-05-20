Mexico president laments lack of cenbank surplus, points at governor

MEXICO CITY, May 20 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday singled out Central Bank Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon as he expressed disappointment that the bank last year garnered no operating surplus, which the government had hoped to put to use.

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) has registered surpluses during periods of peso depreciation that yielded peso gains on its dollar reserves, and previous governments have used that money to reduce public debt, among other things.

However, on April 23, the bank said it did not generate an operating surplus in 2020 after a year in which the peso dropped sharply against the dollar at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and recovered during the final months.

Lopez Obrador on Wednesday signaled disappointment that there was no surplus, saying the central bank needed to explain why there had been previously, but not now.

Returning to the subject on Thursday, Lopez Obrador singled out Diaz de Leon, a former finance ministry official who was appointed to lead the bank under the previous government.

"In the past administration there were surpluses and now there wasn't, only that the head of the Bank of Mexico, with all due respect, worked in the finance ministry ... very close to (former finance minister Jose Antonio) Meade and (former finance minister Luis) Videgaray, and so now things aren't the same," Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular news conference.

Lopez Obrador has been a relentless critic of the previous government, arguing that it pursued a "neoliberal" economic agenda that fed corruption and inequality in Mexico.

Lopez Obrador did not elaborate on why he had pointed at Diaz de Leon, but prefaced his remarks by arguing that the central bank did not approve of his administration. Still, a majority of its board were appointed under his presidency.

The central bank declined to comment on the president's remarks, referring Reuters to its April 23 announcement.

Diaz de Leon's current mandate at the helm of the bank concludes at the end of 2021.

Lopez Obrador, who reiterated that he respected the central bank's autonomy, is due to propose a candidate for who should be in charge of the bank from 2022.

(Reporting by Dave Graham and Ana Isabel Martinez Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.