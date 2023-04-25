News & Insights

Mexico president in good health amid Covid diagnosis - minister

April 25, 2023 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by Isabel Woodford for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is in good health, the country's health minister said Tuesday, after Lopez Obrador tested positive for COVID-19 and was said to be self isolating.

The minister added the president's blood pressure was also under control.

