Mexico president in good health amid Covid diagnosis - minister

MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is in good health, the country's health minister said Tuesday, after Lopez Obrador tested positive for COVID-19 and was said to be self isolating.

The minister added the president's blood pressure was also under control.

(Reporting by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

