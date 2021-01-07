US Markets

Mexico president hopes democracy, peace prevail after mob raids U.S. Capitol

Anthony Esposito Reuters
MEXICO CITY, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's president on Thursday said he hoped peace and democracy would prevail when asked to comment on the hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a failed bid to overturn his election defeat.

"We hope there will be peace, that democracy, which is the people's power, will prevail, and that there are liberties," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a regular press conference.

