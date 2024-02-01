News & Insights

Mexico president expects Audi and its union to reach contract deal soon

February 01, 2024

MEXICO CITY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he expects the local unit of carmaker Audi and its union to soon reach an agreement on a new contract that can end a recently-launched worker strike.

"There is not long to go, and I'm optimistic," Lopez Obrador told a regular government press conference.

Last week, Audi said the union declined its offer for a 6.5% salary raise and countered by asking for a 15.5% increase.

Both the company and the union have said they are willing to continue negotiating.

Last year, the carmaker and local workers union SITAUDI agreed to a 9.4% salary boost, one of the highest wage hikes in Mexico's auto sector in recent years.

