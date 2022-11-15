Mexico president could issue a reform to electoral law if constitutional initiative fails

MEXICO CITY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday his administration could issue a reform to the electoral law if his constitutional plan to overhaul the country's electoral commission INE fails to pass in Congress.

Lopez Obrador, who put the plan forward in April, has long criticized the country's electoral authorities, including accusing them of helping to engineer his defeats when he ran for the presidency in 2006 and 2012.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.