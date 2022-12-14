US Markets
Mexico president asks Bad Bunny for free Mexico City concert

December 14, 2022 — 10:45 am EST

Written by Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Mexico's President on Wednesday asked Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny to perform a free concert in the vast Zocalo square in Mexico City's center after a fiasco with Ticketmaster left hundreds of ticket holders unable to enter his sold out show at the Estadio Azteca stadium on Friday.

"I know he is super busy and tired because he works a lot, but I'm asking him to consider the possibility of coming to Mexico to the Zocalo. We can't pay him. It would have to be a collaboration," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said during a regular news conference.

Ticketmaster LYV.N, which has blamed the issue on an "unprecedented number of fake tickets", said in a statement on Monday it is collaborating with authorities and committed to fully reimbursing fans that could not get into the concert, plus an additional 20% of the total cost of the ticket.

In neighboring United States, Ticketmaster faces a tsunami of criticism for problems in selling tickets to a 2023 Taylor Swift tour. U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar has said a Senate antitrust panel will hold a hearing on the lack of competition in the ticketing industry following the company's Swift ticket sales debacle.

