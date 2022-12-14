US Markets

Mexico president asks Bad Bunny for free concert at Mexico City's Zocalo square

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

December 14, 2022 — 09:53 am EST

Written by Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday asked Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny to perform a free concert in the vast Zocalo square in Mexico City's center after a fiasco with Tickemaster left hundreds of ticket holders unable to enter his sold-out show at the Estadio Azteca stadium.

