Mexico president announces dates for Central America and Cuba tour

MEXICO CITY, April 21 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday his upcoming trip to Central America and Cuba would take place from May 5 to May 9.

The president said in March the trip would include El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize and Cuba.

