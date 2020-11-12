Mexico presents plan to tighten up outsourcing laws

Adds details

MEXICO CITY, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would send Congress a proposal on Thursday to make it harder for companies to outsource employees, setting the scene for a potential new conflict with big business.

Speaking alongside Lopez Obrador at a news conference, Labor Minister Luisa Maria Alcalde said the reform aimed to protect workers' rights, including their earnings and pensions.

Lopez Obrador, a leftist, has vowed to improve the rights of workers, and has pressed his officials to go after companies that are not compliant with their tax obligations.

Mexico is also under pressure to strengthen its labor laws under the terms of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a new trade accord that beginning in July replaced the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

During his remarks, Lopez Obrador reproached large companies for laying off workers during the coronavirus pandemic, singling out restaurant operator Alsea ALSEA.MX for criticism.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez, writing by Laura Gottesdiener)

