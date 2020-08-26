Mexico posts second-quarter current account surplus of $5 mln

MEXICO CITY, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico, the nation's central bank, reported on Tuesday a second-quarter current account surplus of $5 million, equivalent to 0.0% of gross domestic product.

That compares with a current account surplus of $4.385 billion in the second quarter of 2019, equal to 1.4% of GDP.

"In the second quarter of 2020, the current account registered a surplus of $5 million," the Bank of Mexico said in a statement.

"As a proportion of GDP, the current account balance was 0.0% in the second quarter of 2020."

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

