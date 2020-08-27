Mexico posts record trade surplus helped by automotive recovery

Updates with context

MEXICO CITY, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Mexico posted a record trade surplus in July as exports of automotive and other manufactured goods gathered steam after the coronavirus lockdown was loosened, while imports remained weak, figures from the national statistics agency showed on Thursday.

Adjusted for seasonal swings, the trade surplus widened to $6.752 billion last month, beating the prior record set in June by more than $2 billion, the data showed.

After collapsing early in the pandemic, exports have made up much of the ground lost in the last few weeks, but still fell in July by 8.9% compared to the same month last year. By contrast, imports were down by 26.1% from July 2019.

Over the previous month, automotive exports jumped by 39%, part of a 10.18% overall rise in non-oil exports.

Mexico's economy suffered its biggest contraction since the Great Depression during the April-June period, shrinking by more than 17% in comparison to the previous quarter.

The Mexican central bank said on Wednesday the economy could contract by up to 12.8% this year.

In unadjusted terms, Mexico's trade surplus was $5.799 billion last month.

