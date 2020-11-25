Mexico posts record current account surplus equal to 6.9% of GDP

US Markets

The Bank of Mexico, the nation's central bank, reported on Wednesday a record-setting third-quarter current account surplus of $17.498 billion, equivalent to 6.9% of gross domestic product.

The annual jump in the current account balance "was mainly the result of the significant increase in the surplus of the balance of non-oil goods, although the reduction in the deficit in the oil trade balance and the dynamism shown by remittances also contributed," said the bank.

That compares with a current account deficit of $435 million in the third quarter of 2019, equal to 0.1% of GDP.

