Mexico posts record current account surplus equal to 6.9% of GDP

MEXICO CITY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico, the nation's central bank, reported on Wednesday a record-setting third-quarter current account surplus of $17.498 billion, equivalent to 6.9% of gross domestic product.

The annual jump in the current account balance "was mainly the result of the significant increase in the surplus of the balance of non-oil goods, although the reduction in the deficit in the oil trade balance and the dynamism shown by remittances also contributed," said the bank.

That compares with a current account deficit of $435 million in the third quarter of 2019, equal to 0.1% of GDP.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

