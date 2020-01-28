Mexico posts biggest trade surplus in over 20 years on weak imports

Mexico posted a trade surplus of $1.283 billion in December when adjusted for seasonal swings, making for the highest annual surplus in over two decades and bolstering economic data at the close of the year, official data showed on Tuesday.
