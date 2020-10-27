Mexico posts $5,125 mln s/a trade surplus in September

MEXICO CITY, October 27 (Reuters) - Mexico posted a $5,125 million trade surplus in September when adjusted for seasonal swings, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday.

In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade surplus of $4,385 million. ((Mexico City newsroom, +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com))

