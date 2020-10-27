US Markets

Mexico posts $5,125 mln s/a trade surplus in September

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Mexico posted a $5,125 million trade surplus in September when adjusted for seasonal swings, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday.

MEXICO CITY, October 27 (Reuters) - Mexico posted a $5,125 million trade surplus in September when adjusted for seasonal swings, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday.

In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade surplus of $4,385 million. ((Mexico City newsroom, +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular