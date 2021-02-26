Mexico posts $2,879 mln s/a trade surplus in January

MEXICO CITY, February 26 (Reuters) - Mexico posted a $2,879 million trade surplus in January when adjusted for seasonal swings, the national statistics agency said on Friday.

In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade deficit of $1,236 million.

