Mexico posts $2,879 mln s/a trade surplus in January

Credit: REUTERS/ALAN ORTEGA AVILA

Mexico posted a $2,879 million trade surplus in January when adjusted for seasonal swings, the national statistics agency said on Friday.

In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade deficit of $1,236 million. ((Mexico City newsroom, +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com))

