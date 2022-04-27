Mexico posts $199 mln trade surplus in March

Corrects to show the data is in non-seasonally adjusted terms

MEXICO CITY, April 27 (Reuters) - Mexico posted a $199 million trade surplus in February in non-seasonally adjusted terms, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa via Santiago Desk)

