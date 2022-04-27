Mexico posts $199 mln trade surplus in March
Corrects to show the data is in non-seasonally adjusted terms
MEXICO CITY, April 27 (Reuters) - Mexico posted a $199 million trade surplus in February in non-seasonally adjusted terms, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa via Santiago Desk)
