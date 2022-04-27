US Markets

Mexico posts $199 mln trade surplus in March

Contributor
Ricardo Figueroa via Santiago Desk Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUIS CORTES

Mexico posted a $199 million trade surplus in February when adjusted for seasonal swings, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday.

Corrects to show the data is in non-seasonally adjusted terms

MEXICO CITY, April 27 (Reuters) - Mexico posted a $199 million trade surplus in February in non-seasonally adjusted terms, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa via Santiago Desk)

((Mesa de edición en español: +562 2437 4400; Twitter: @ReutersLatam))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular