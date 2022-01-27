US Markets

Mexico posts $1,838 mln s/a trade deficit in December

MEXICO CITY, January 27 (Reuters) - Mexico posted a $1,838 million trade deficit in December when adjusted for seasonal swings, the national statistics agency said on Thursday.

In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade surplus of $590 million. ((Mexico City newsroom, +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com))

