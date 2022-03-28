US Markets

Mexico posts $113 mln s/a trade surplus in February

MEXICO CITY, March 28 (Reuters) - Mexico posted a $113 million trade surplus in February when adjusted for seasonal swings, the national statistics agency said on Monday.

In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade surplus of $1,293 million. ((Mexico City newsroom, +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com))

