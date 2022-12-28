Mexico plans to slash cost of external debt servicing for next government

Updates with context

MEXICO CITY, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Mexico will cut the cost of servicing external debt by half for the start of the next administration, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

Mexico has already carried out a refinancing agreement, "so that they (the next government) don't face pressures from debt interest payments," said Lopez Obrador, whose term in office will conclude at the end of September 2024.

Earlier this month, the finance ministry said it would be carrying out an early buyback, set to end Thursday, on its 2025 bond in a plan worth 1.2 billion euros ($1.26 billion).

The buyback, together with another previously announced, would reduce amortization payments on external debt for 2025 by 70%, from $4.24 billion to $1.2 billion, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.