US Markets

Mexico plans to hike bond issuance volumes in first quarter

December 15, 2022 — 10:32 am EST

Written by Noe Torres for Reuters ->

Adds details on planned issuance

MEXICO CITY, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Mexico's government will during the first quarter of next year raise the average amount of debt to be issued in auctions of all principal bond maturities except for those of 20-year duration, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The local market will be the main source of financing for the government in 2023, the ministry said in a statement.

Three-year and five-year bond average volumes would be raised by 2 billion pesos ($100 million) to 14 billion pesos, 10-year issuance by 4 billion pesos to 14 billion pesos and 30-year maturities by 1.2 billion pesos to 8.5 billion pesos, the ministry said.

Average volumes of 20-year bond maturities would be trimmed by 67 million pesos to 6 billion pesos, it added.

There would be an additional three-year and five-year auction compared to the previous quarter, and one fewer 10-year and 20-year auction, but the total volume of bond issuance was set to rise, the government's plans showed.

($1 = 19.8245 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Noe Torres Editing by Dave Graham and Lisa Shumaker)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.