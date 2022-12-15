Mexico plans to hike bond issuance volumes in first quarter

Adds details on planned issuance

MEXICO CITY, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Mexico's government will during the first quarter of next year raise the average amount of debt to be issued in auctions of all principal bond maturities except for those of 20-year duration, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The local market will be the main source of financing for the government in 2023, the ministry said in a statement.

Three-year and five-year bond average volumes would be raised by 2 billion pesos ($100 million) to 14 billion pesos, 10-year issuance by 4 billion pesos to 14 billion pesos and 30-year maturities by 1.2 billion pesos to 8.5 billion pesos, the ministry said.

Average volumes of 20-year bond maturities would be trimmed by 67 million pesos to 6 billion pesos, it added.

There would be an additional three-year and five-year auction compared to the previous quarter, and one fewer 10-year and 20-year auction, but the total volume of bond issuance was set to rise, the government's plans showed.

($1 = 19.8245 Mexican pesos)

