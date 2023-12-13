News & Insights

Mexico plans Monterrey suburban passenger train with CPKC

December 13, 2023 — 09:41 am EST

Written by Raul Cortes for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Mexican government has signed an agreement with the local unit of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) CP.TO to build a suburban passenger train for the northern city of Monterrey, the government's official gazette said on Wednesday.

The new CPKC project aims to encompass a 75 kilometer (46.6 miles) rail corridor with 26 stations between the west of the Monterrey Metropolitan Area and the municipality of Pesqueria, according to the gazette.

Monterrey is the capital of Nuevo Leon, which borders the United States.

The government published a decree in November ordering the use of Mexico's freight transport railways for passenger travel as part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's strategy of boosting public transport.

