Mexico plans COVID-19 vaccine booster shots soon, president says

MEXICO CITY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Mexico plans to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster doses soon, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday.

Asked during a regular news conference whether Mexico would give booster shots to "older" people as the United States began rolling them out for adults, Lopez Obrador said that was part of the country's plan, and that it would happen soon.

