Energy

Mexico plans $4-$5 bln LNG hub at Gulf port, president says

Contributors
Dave Graham Reuters
Raul Cortes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Mexico plans to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export hub worth between $4 billion and $5 billion in the Gulf of Mexico that will help serve European demand, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday.

MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Mexico plans to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export hub worth between $4 billion and $5 billion in the Gulf of Mexico that will help serve European demand, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday.

The planned LNG facility in the port of Coatzacoalcos, in the eastern state of Veracruz, would transport gas by boat to Europe, Lopez Obrador said.

"We're about to promote private sector involvement, it's going to be an investment of $4-5 billion this plant," he told a regular news conference.

Lopez Obrador had previously floated the idea of an LNG plant in Coatzacoalcos, alongside other locations.

The president was speaking a week after he offered to step up cooperation with Germany over "liquid gas", according to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

A Mexican official said the two had discussed LNG.

Mexico does not yet commercially export LNG, though it is one of the top crude oil exporters in the region.

In August, Canadian firm TC Energy inked a deal with Mexican state power utility Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) to build a $4.5 billion gas pipeline connecting the port of Tuxpan with Coatzacoalcos, and the ports of Veracruz and Dos Bocas.

(Reporting by Dave Graham and Raul Cortes; Writing by Kylie Madry; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Energy Videos

How the EU Energy Crisis and Great Resignation Could Impact Social KPIs

Sep 15, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular