Mexico places new 8-year bond for 800 mln euros, finance ministry says

MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Mexico issued a new 8-year bond for 800 million euros, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The bond, with a 2.375% coupon, will be used to refinance the country's debt.

The finance ministry said in a statement that the issue, launched on Monday, was oversubscribed by 2.1 times and had the participation of 71 investors.

The finance ministry said that between November 2020 and February 2022, the government reported a 76% decrease in foreign-currency bond amortizations scheduled to expire in the next three years, shrinking from $13.5 million to $3.3 million.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Kylie Madry Editing by Paul Simao)

