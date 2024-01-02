News & Insights

Mexico places $7.5 bln in bonds, finance ministry says

January 02, 2024 — 07:02 pm EST

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Mexico has placed $7.5 billion in three reference bonds, the country's finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The demand for the offer reached $21.3 billion, the ministry said in a statement.

A five-year bond for $1 billion will pay a yield rate of 5.07% with a coupon of 5.00%, while a 12-year bond for $4 billion will pay a 6.09% yield with a 6.00% coupon and a 30-year bond for $2.5 billion will yield 6.45% with a 6.40% coupon, the ministry said.

"On this occasion, we managed to reduce the cost of financing with favorable rates and secured 100% of this year's external debt maturities," Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said on X.

He added that the bond issue expanded Mexico's investor base to include participants from the Arabian Peninsula for the first time.

