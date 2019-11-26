US Markets

Mexico pitches 859 bln peso infrastructure plan through 2024

Contributors
Abraham Gonzalez Reuters
Sharay Angulo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

Mexico's government has announced a 859 billion peso ($44.3 billion) private sector infrastructure plan covering 147 projects through 2024, officials said on Tuesday.

MEXICO CITY, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's government has announced a 859 billion peso ($44.3 billion) private sector infrastructure plan covering 147 projects through 2024, officials said on Tuesday.

The plan was described as a first phase of spending on infrastructure projects.

($1 = 19.3710 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez and Sharay Angulo; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular