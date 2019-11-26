Mexico pitches 859 bln peso infrastructure plan through 2024

MEXICO CITY, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's government has announced a 859 billion peso ($44.3 billion) private sector infrastructure plan covering 147 projects through 2024, officials said on Tuesday.

The plan was described as a first phase of spending on infrastructure projects.

($1 = 19.3710 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez and Sharay Angulo; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.