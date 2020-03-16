US Markets

Mexico peso hits new historic low, hit by coronavirus

Noe Torres Reuters
Mexico's peso extended overnight losses to hit a new historic low of 22.914 per dollar, as concerns over the spread of the coronavirus battered markets, Eikon Refinitiv data showed early on Monday.

In early trading, the peso was down by more than 4 percent against the greenback from its Friday close.

