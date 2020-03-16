Mexico peso hits all time low after Fed coronavirus action

Adds analyst comment, updates price

MEXICO CITY, March 16 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso extended overnight losses to hit a new historic low of 23 per dollar, as emergency measures taken by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks added to fears of prolonged economic woes from the coronavirus outbreak.

In early trading, the peso was down by more than 4% against the greenback from its Friday close before recovering slightly.

"The United States definitely is expecting a very strong blow to the economy because of coronavirus. The signs are clear that a recession is getting closer," said Gabriela Siller, head of economic analysis at the Mexican bank Banco Base.

On Sunday, the Fed unleashed a series of moves to stem the global fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, led by a cut in U.S. interest rates to zero percent, the second rate cut in less than two weeks.

One of the most traded emerging market currencies globally, the peso has lost close to a fifth of its value against the dollar this year.

