Mexico orders ambassador in Bolivia to return after she declared non grata

MEXICO CITY, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's foreign ministry said on Monday it had instructed its ambassador in Bolivia to return to Mexico to ensure her safety, after Bolivia's government declared her a "persona non grata."

Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Añez on Monday ordered Mexican Ambassador Maria Teresa Mercado and a number of Spanish officials to leave the country within 72 hours.

