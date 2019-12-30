US Markets

Mexico orders ambassador in Bolivia to return after she declared non grata

Mexico's foreign ministry said on Monday it had instructed its ambassador in Bolivia to return to Mexico to ensure her safety, after Bolivia's government declared her a "persona non grata."

Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Añez on Monday ordered Mexican Ambassador Maria Teresa Mercado and a number of Spanish officials to leave the country within 72 hours.

