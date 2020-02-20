Mexico open to more private energy investment if projects produce - official

Adds comments by Alfonso Romo

MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Mexico is open to more private investment in the energy sector but wants existing projects to produce oil before considering new contracts, the chief of staff to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday.

Alfonso Romo, who also heads Lopez Obrador's ministerial task force for spurring economic growth, said the onus was on private companies to show they could deliver on their current oil and gas exploration, echoing similar statements by the president.

A host of private foreign companies won contracts to explore for oil and gas after 2013 constitutional reforms ended a 75-year monopoly of Mexican state oil giant Petroleos Mexicanos, known as Pemex PEMX.UL.

At a conference in Mexico City, Romo said the government wanted to see "how these contracts are producing," and was open to private investment if there is a shortage of resources.

"But for now we will stay as we are," Romo said.

