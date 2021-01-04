Mexico offers 50-year bonds, pricing expected later on Monday

Adds details from prospectus; context

MEXICO CITY, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Mexico's government has offered 50-year bonds denominated in U.S. dollars, set to be issued this month and mature in April 2071, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

A preliminary prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) did not detail the total size of the planned issue. Interest payments would begin in April 2021, and occur in April and October each year, it said.

According to Refinitiv IFR, pricing is expected later on Monday, with settlement expected for Jan. 19. The bonds will be listed in Luxembourg and Taipei, IFR said.

Mexico in November completed a debt refinancing operation worth $6.6 billion in international markets, including a heavily over-subscribed bond offer.

