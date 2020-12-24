Mexico Nov seasonally adjusted jobless rate 4.5%

Adds details from statistics agency

MEXICO CITY, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.5% in November, while the headline unadjusted rate was 4.4%, the INEGI national statistics agency said on Thursday.

That compares to a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate and a headline unadjusted rate of 4.7% in October.

Of 12 million people who fell out of the workforce in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, some 9.9 million have been reincorporated by November, INEGI said.

Jobless data was published for the first time in five months in September after INEGI suspended the survey due to the coronavirus outbreak.

