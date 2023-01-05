US Markets

Mexico nominates Omar Mejia Castelazo for central bank board

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

January 05, 2023 — 05:40 pm EST

Written by Carolina Pulice for Reuters ->

Adds background, context

MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Mexico's finance ministry said on Thursday it is nominating Omar Mejia Castelazo to serve as deputy governor of the central bank, replacing Gerardo Esquivel who is widely regarded as the board's most dovish member and whose term has just ended.

The nomination of Mejia, a current advisor to the Banxico, as the Mexican central bank is known, will have to be ratified in Congress.

If ratified, Mejia would join the Banxico's five-member board as it nears the end of its current rate-hiking cycle which began in June of 2021 and has seen rates increased by a total of 650 basis points.

Banxico's board is considering another interest rate hike at its next monetary policy meeting scheduled for Feb. 9, minutes of the central bank board's December meeting released earlier on Thursday showed.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.