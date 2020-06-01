Mexico needs organized, smooth reopening of economy, says finance minister

US Markets

MEXICO CITY, June 1 (Reuters) - Mexico's Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Monday the reopening of the country's economy would have to be organized and smooth, warning that a new outbreak of the novel coronavirus would have terrible consequences.

Latin America's second largest economy, which reported its first confirmed case of the coronavirus weeks after the United States and Canada, has just begun reopening from its coronavirus lockdown.

"The most important risk for the trajectory of the economy for the remainder of the year is not what happened over the last two months, but rather whether we can be very organized and smooth," Herrera said in a radio interview.

Herrera urged Mexicans to "make sure that there is no new outbreak because that would be terrible."

