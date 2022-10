MEXICO CITY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador designated Antonio Martinez to be the new head of Mexico's new tax authority (SAT) on Monday in replacement of Raquel Buenrostro, who was named as economy minister last week.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry)

