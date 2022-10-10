Mexico names new head of tax authority

Updates with additional information

MEXICO CITY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday designated Antonio Martinez to be the new head of Mexico's new tax authority (SAT) in replacement of Raquel Buenrostro, who was named as economy minister last week.

Martinez had previously headed the tax body's division handling so-called large contributors, or companies, the presidency said in a statement.

The shakeup comes after former Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier unexpectedly stepped down last week.

On Friday, two people close to the president had told Reuters that Mexico's tax prosecutor, Arturo Medina, would be named the next head of the SAT.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.