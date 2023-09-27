Mexico mining group does not believe gov't able to cancel Ganfeng lithium concessions

News & Insights

MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The president of Mexico's mining chamber Jaime Gutierrez does not believe it is possible for the government to cancel lithium concessions for China's Ganfeng under the law, he said when asked during a press conference on Wednesday.

Lithium giant Ganfeng said in a filing dated Aug. 29 that Mexico's mining authorities had issued a notice to its local subsidiaries indicating nine of its lithium concessions were canceled.

