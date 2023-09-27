Mexico mining group does not believe gov't able to cancel Ganfeng lithium concessions

MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The president of Mexico's mining chamber Jaime Gutierrez does not believe it is possible for the government to cancel lithium concessions for China's Ganfeng under the law, he said when asked during a press conference on Wednesday.

Lithium giant Ganfeng said in a filing dated Aug. 29 that Mexico's mining authorities had issued a notice to its local subsidiaries indicating nine of its lithium concessions were canceled.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.