Mexico marks seven months of slower inflation rates in August

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Mexico experienced a slowdown in August for the seventh consecutive month to 4.64%, with the closely watched core index returning to 2021 levels, data from statistics agency INEGI showed on Thursday.

Annual core inflation in August, considered a better gauge of price trends because it excludes some highly volatile items, was 6.08%, its lowest level since December 2021 and below market forecasts of 6.12%.

Inflation levels, however, are still above the Bank of Mexico's target range of 3% plus or minus one percentage point, boosting bets that the central bank will continue to hold its key interest rate at the current level to tame rising prices.

Consumer prices MXINFL=ECIrose 0.55% in August from July, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures, above the expected 0.52%.

The closely watched core price index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.27% during the month MXCPIX=ECI.

The Bank of Mexico last month voted to keep its benchmark interest rate steady at a historic high of 11.25%, with board members suggesting it will stay at that level for an extended period of time to bring inflation to target.

