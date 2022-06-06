Mexico Mar gross fixed investment rises 2.9 pct m/m

US Markets

Mexican gross fixed investment rose 2.9 percent in March from the previous month, the national statistics agency said on Monday. The measure of spending on machinery, equipment and new construction was up 5.9 percent from the same month a year earlier. ((Mexico City newsroom, +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com)) nAQN14YTTM

