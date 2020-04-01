Mexico manufacturing tanks in March as coronavirus strangles global economy

MEXICO CITY, April 1 (Reuters) - Mexico's manufacturing sector fell sharply in March as the coronavirus pandemic severely hampered the global economy and sapped demand, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The IHS Markit Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index MXPMIM=ECI fell to 47.9 in March, the second lowest reading in the survey's nine-year history, from 50.0 in February.

A figure above 50 signals expansion in the sector, while a reading below that threshold points to contraction.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has severely disrupted the global economy in March and the picture was no different in the Mexican manufacturing sector," said Eliot Kerr, economist at IHS Markit and author of the report.

Coronavirus has infected more than 799,800 people across the world, killed over 38,800 and ground industry and travel to a halt.

"The decline in new business was particularly prominent and gave evidence that the virus has driven a collapse in global demand," said Kerr.

The latest figure is bad news for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as the manufacturing sector showed tentative signs of stabilizing in February following three straight months of deterioration.

The manufacturing industry has contracted in 10 of the 16 months since Lopez Obrador took office in December 2018, and plummeted to 47.1 in December, the worst performance in the survey history. Mexico's economy, the second largest in Latin America, slipped into a recession last year.

Softer demand conditions prompted firms to turn pessimistic towards the 12-month business outlook in March, with many citing expectations for a prolonged economic downturn, the survey said.

Additionally, manufacturers in Mexico continued to cut staff numbers, with companies citing "lower production requirements," it added.

The PMI index is composed of five sub-indexes tracking changes in new orders, output, employment, suppliers' delivery times and stocks of raw materials.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

