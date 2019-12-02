Mexico manufacturing plummets to lowest level in over 8-1/2 years

By Anthony Esposito

MEXICO CITY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Activity in Mexico's manufacturing sector tumbled to its lowest level in over 8-1/2 years in November on the back of economic uncertainty, declining business confidence and weak demand, a survey showed on Monday.

The IHS Markit Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index MXPMIM=ECI dropped to 48.0 in November, the lowest since the survey began in April 2011 and down from 50.4 in October.

A figure above 50 signals expansion in the sector, while a reading below that threshold points to contraction.

A decline in sales in November contributed to the quickest contractions in production, input buying and employment in the survey's history, while business confidence sank to a series low, dampened by future uncertainty, the report said.

The latest PMI data spells more bad news for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has struggled to lift Latin America's second largest economy in his first year in office.

The manufacturing sector has contracted seven times over the last 12 months as Mexico's economy entered a mild recession during the first half of 2019 and was flat in the third quarter.

IHS Markit economist Pollyanna De Lima, who wrote the report, said weak demand and the postponement of projects hurt the manufacturing industry, while economic uncertainty "clouded the outlook and ushered goods producers to pull back their expectations regarding the 12-month outlook for production."

"We saw a number of gauges slip to survey lows, including the PMI, output, quantity of purchases, input stocks and employment indices. As for the latter, there were mentions that lowers sales led firms to downsize, reduce work hours and terminate temporary employment," said De Lima.

Lopez Obrador took office in December 2018 pledging to ramp up economic growth to an average of 4% per year and tackle inequality and corruption.

Mexico sends about 80% of its exports, much of which are manufactured goods like cars and televisions, to the United States.

The PMI index is composed of five sub-indexes tracking changes in new orders, output, employment, suppliers' delivery times and stocks of raw materials.

(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.