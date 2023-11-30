Mexico maintains cancellations of mining concessions to China's Ganfeng

Adds background, details in paragraphs 2-5

Nov 30 (Reuters) - China's Ganfeng Lithium Group 002460.SZ on Thursday said Mexico's Secretary of Economy has maintained the cancellations of certain mining concessions of its subsidiaries.

The concessions, which would allow the company to develop the Sonora project, were canceled by Mexico's General Directorate of Mines in August, which said Ganfeng had failed to comply with minimum investment requirements.

Ganfeng, through its units, will purse additional measures under Mexican or international law including, filing for international arbitration in response to the decision, it said in a statement.

