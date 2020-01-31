US Markets

Mexico maintains 2020 growth forecast despite slowdown -official

(Adds comments from Mexican minister) MEXICO CITY, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Mexico is maintaining its growth forecast of 2% for 2020, despite a slowdown hitting many major global economies, Mexican deputy finance minister Gabriel Yorio said on Friday. "What we are seeing is the synchronized deceleration" of the world's largest economies, Yorio told reporters in Mexico City. "Mexico is not exempt." Mexico's economy shrank 0.1% last year, the first such contraction in a decade, according to preliminary data, and expectations for this year are not much better. Yorio added that the coronavirus outbreak in China could have an impact on financial conditions in Mexico, but predicted its impact on the economy would be temporary. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 1 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CHINA HEALTH/MEXICO (UPDATE 1)

