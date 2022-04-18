US Markets

Mexico lower house backs mining law change to nationalize lithium

Contributor
Carolina Pulice Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Mexico's lower house of Congress on Monday passed an amendment to mining legislation in order to nationalize the country's lithium reserves, a day after the bill was sent to lawmakers by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

MEXICO CITY, April 18 (Reuters) - Mexico's lower house of Congress on Monday passed an amendment to mining legislation in order to nationalize the country's lithium reserves, a day after the bill was sent to lawmakers by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The president's initiative, approved with 298 votes in favor, modified parts of a 1992 law, and states that lithium exploration, exploitation and use will be exclusively reserved for the Mexican state under a federal authority.

Lopez Obrador sent the proposal to Congress after the defeat on Sunday night of a broader electricity sector overhaul he had championed. The proposal now passes to the Senate.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular