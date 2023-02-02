Mexico likely to increase support to indebted state oil firm Pemex -Moody's

Updates with additional information, context

MEXICO CITY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mexico's Pemex is likely to require increased government support over the next 12 to 24 months, Moody's Investors Service said in a note Thursday, citing the state-owned oil firm's weak liquidity position and softening oil prices as reasons for the support.

It is unlikely the government will assume Pemex's $105 billion debt stock, Moody's said, adding that the firm, the most indebted oil company in the world, also has $6.6 billion in foreign currency debt repayments through the third quarter of this year.

"Because government transfers to Pemex to cover upcoming bond maturities is not included in the federal budget, financial support for the state-owned oil firm may require a reallocation of spending within the 2023 budget, which would contribute to the increase in spending rigidity that we have highlighted as a key challenge for the sovereign," said Moody's.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said last week the government was giving its "complete support" to Pemex to ensure pending bond payments were met.

"Federal government support for the state-owned oil firm is a high-level priority for the current administration given its energy sovereignty policy," Moody's said.

Lopez Obrador has pushed for Mexico to become less dependent on oil imports, pumping billions into the construction of a new refinery in the Gulf state of Tabasco.

The cash-strapped company placed a $2 billion bond earlier this week to refinance its debt.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Valentine Hilaire; Additional reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Leslie Adler and Alistair Bell)

