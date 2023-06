MEXICO CITY, June 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said on Wednesday that the country has launched a sustainable peso-denominated bond with maturities between 3 and 30 years and a fixed interest rate.

