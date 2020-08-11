Mexico June industrial output recovers 17.9% vs May

Adds details regarding data

MEXICO CITY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output rose 17.9% in June from May led by a rebound in manufacturing and construction, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday, in a sign of recovery after swathes of the economy were closed to contain coronvirus.

Year-on-year, industrial activity was 16.7 percent lower.

Moves to reopen essential industries in Mexico, including the key automobile sector, picked up pace in June. Compared to May, manufacturing rebounded 26.7%, the INEGI statistics group said. Construction recovered 17.5%.

((Mexico City newsroom, +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com))

(Reporting by Mexico City newsroom; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((frank.daniel@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7137; Reuters Messaging: frank.daniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.