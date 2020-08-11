US Markets

Mexico June industrial output recovers 17.9% vs May

Contributor
Mexico City newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

Mexican industrial output rose 17.9% in June from May led by a rebound in manufacturing and construction, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday, in a sign of recovery after swathes of the economy were closed to contain coronvirus.

Adds details regarding data

MEXICO CITY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output rose 17.9% in June from May led by a rebound in manufacturing and construction, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday, in a sign of recovery after swathes of the economy were closed to contain coronvirus.

Year-on-year, industrial activity was 16.7 percent lower.

Moves to reopen essential industries in Mexico, including the key automobile sector, picked up pace in June. Compared to May, manufacturing rebounded 26.7%, the INEGI statistics group said. Construction recovered 17.5%.

((Mexico City newsroom, +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com))

(Reporting by Mexico City newsroom; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((frank.daniel@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7137; Reuters Messaging: frank.daniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular